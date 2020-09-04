Customs seizes MDMA pills, crystals worth Rs 7 lakhs in Chennai

Gold foils covered with carbon were found concealed in cardboard sheets kept in toy boxes and bedspreads

By Mansoor Published: 4th September 2020 2:09 pm IST

Chennai: The Chennai Air Customs seized 215 MDMA pills and 7 gram MDMA crystals worth Rs 7 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 from three postal parcels, said the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport on Wednesday.

The postal parcels arrived from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands at Foreign Post Office (FPO), Chennai, the Commissioner informed.

On August 22, Chennai Air Customs had informed that it seized 1.45 kg gold valued at Rs 78.4 lakhs from unaccompanied baggage of a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai at the airport.

“Gold foils covered with carbon were found concealed in cardboard sheets kept in toy boxes and bedspreads,” the Customs department had said. 

Source: ANI
READ:  Eight people involved in vehicle thefts arrested
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close