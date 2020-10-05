Cutoff of UPSC Prelims 2020 likely to remain low

New Delhi: Cutoff of UPSC Prelims 2020 exam is expected to remain low as the questions in paper I were unconventional.

Aspirants find paper tough

Aspirants who have appeared for the examination said that the question paper was difficult.

In order to solve questions asked from the current affairs section, aspirants should have conceptual clarity too.

A few of the questions were from Agriculture topic too.

In History section, questions were asked from Ancient, Medieval, Culture and Modern sections of the syllabus.

Polity, Environment

This year, around 16 questions were asked from the polity section. Apart from conventional topics such as Preamble, Fundamental Rights, DPSP, Basic Structure, Union Government, etc., current affairs topics, MPLADS and Parliament Session, etc. were touched.

The environment section maintained its domination. Around 17 questions were asked from the subject.

C utoff of UPSC prelims 2020 may remain low

As the question paper was unconventional, it is predicted that the cutoff of UPSC prelims 2020 will remain low.

The results of the examination are expected to be released in the month of November 2020. Once released, aspirants can check their results on the official website of UPSC (click here).

Last year, the cutoff of UPSC prelims was 98 for General Candidates. In 2020 too, the cutoff is expected to remain near to it.

Civil Services Examination

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages prelims, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Candidates who manage to score more than or equal to the cutoff of prelims can appear in UPSC CSE mains 2020.