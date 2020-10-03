CVC tightens grip on officials involved in corruption cases (IANS Exclusive)

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 2 : As part of the zero tolerance against corruption policy, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has tightened its grip on officials involved in corruption cases and facing disciplinary action.

The CVC has issued an order to all the ministries to submit the files of officers involved in cases of corruption to the Commission 30 days before the retirement of the officers so that appropriate action can be taken against them.

IANS has a copy of the letter issued by CVC Director J Vinod Kumar on October 1. The letter emphasizes on the early completion of ongoing disciplinary action against government officials who are going to retire soon.

A directive was issued on May 12, 2020 by the CVC saying that matters related to retirement should be submitted to its office by 5 p.m. on the 10th of every month but now it has to be submitted 30 days before the date of retirement of the officers, the letter read.

The Commission said in its letter, “If an officer is retiring on November 30, the report related to the investigation and action taken against him should be available on October 31, so that the CVC can take action against the officer.”

The letter has been sent to all the ministries, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), all the government departments and institutions. The CVC has also given strict instructions to Vigilance Officers of all the ministries.

Sources said that despite the earlier instructions, the ministries used to send the files of the officers late due to which they used to retire and the cases against them were not settled properly.

Since the officers get pension and other benefits immediately after retirement, it is important to settle the cases against them. Therefore, the Commission has now decided to ask the ministries to submit the files in advance.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.