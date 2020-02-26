CWC begins without Rahul, Delhi violence victims remembered

A+ A-

New Delhi: The crucial Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by interim chief Sonia Gandhi began here on Wednesday without Rahul Gandhi, who was being expected to return to the helm soon.

Party leaders observed silence for two minutes as they remembered all those who lost their lives in violent clashes in Delhi since February 23 over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “CWC observes silence in memory of those who have lost their precious lives in #DelhiRiots!”

The party will take out a ‘Sadhbhawna March’ highlighting communal harmony. It will go up to the 30 January Marg where Mahatma Gandhi was martyred.

The Congress on Tuesday appealed for peace and said that every Congress worker will help to maintain peace here, even as the riots toll rose to 17 in four days.

The CWC is likely to issue a comprehensive statement on the Delhi violence.