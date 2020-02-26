CWC observes silence for those killed in Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday observed silence for those who have lost their lives in the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi.

“CWC observes silence in memory of those who have lost their precious lives in #DelhiRiots,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other party leaders are present in the CWC meeting at the AICC headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting as he is not in the country.

As many as 20 people have lost their lives and many are injured in the violence in parts of North-East Delhi.