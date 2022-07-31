CWG 2022: Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin reaches round of 16

Birmingham: Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin beat South Africa’s Amzolele Dyeyi by a unanimous 5-0 score in the round of 32 match in the featherweight category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Mohammad Hussamuddin led by 4-0 at the end of round two. Mohammad worked his way along the ropes to maintain the lead heading into the third round of the bout against the South African.

The Indian boxer will go up against Md Salim Hossain from Bangladesh in the round of 16 on August 1 2022.

Earlier on Friday, Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the first round of the men’s 63 Kg weight category.

India started their campaign in the boxing arena on a winning note. The Indian light welter boxer led in all three rounds of the match. Thapa displayed a good mix of attack and defence and got a full score from every judge.

Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16 of this category.