CWG 2022: Judoka Sushila Devi wins silver

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 2nd August 2022 10:02 am IST
Birmingham: Silver medalist India's Sushila Devi with Gold medalist South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi and Bronze medalists England's Amy Platten & Malta's Katryna Esposito, during the presentation ceremony of the women's 48kg category Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Indian judoka Sushila Devi after winning the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Indian judoka Sushila Devi after winning the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Indian judoka Sushila Devi poses for photographs after winning the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

