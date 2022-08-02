CWG 2022: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur wins bronze

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd August 2022 9:52 am IST
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur wins bronze
Birmingham: India's Harjinder Kaur atop the podium poses for photographs after winning the bronze medal in the women's 71kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Harjinder Kaur competes in the women’s 71kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Harjinder Kaur reacts after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
