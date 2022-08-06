CWG 2022: Women’s cricket semifinal IND vs ENG

Birmingham: England's players celebrate the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: India's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: India's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: England's Natalie Sciver celebrates with teammates after the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana, during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: England's Natalie Sciver celebrates with teammates after the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana, during the women's T20 cricket semi-final match between India and England, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)