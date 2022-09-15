Cyber ​​attacks among the biggest risks we face: Saudi Aramco CEO

Riyadh: The CEO of Saudi oil company, Aramco said at a Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday that cyber attacks are one of the biggest risks facing Aramco.

Amin Hassan Nasser noted that cyber-attacks are like natural disasters and vulnerable to threats.

He explained that while these attacks are increasing in size and severity, artificial intelligence helps us fend off some of these threats.

Also Read Saudi Aramco profit surges 90% in Q2 amid rise in oil prices

He added that in the world of metaverse, Aramco is ready to enter strongly into the world of artificial intelligence and that Aramco can be a leader in artificial intelligence as it was a leader in the field of energy.

On the other hand, Nasser announced the launch of a new strategic project called “The Global Corridor of Artificial Intelligence” worth $250 million to support a new generation of Saudi startups in this sector.

فيديو | الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أرامكو م. أمين الناصر:



الهجمات السيبرانية من أكبر المخاطر.. والذكاء الاصطناعي يساعدنا في التصدي لها #قمة_الذكاء_الاصطناعي #GlobalAISummit#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/gAPKnoMJ8D — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 13, 2022

The second edition of the Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence was launched under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the attendance of 10,000 people and 200 speakers from 90 countries participating in more than 100 sessions and workshops.

Crown Prince’s sponsorship of the second edition of the World Summit on Artificial Intelligence confirms his keenness to benefit from this vital sector to achieve development for the Kingdom and to be a leading global model in building knowledge economies to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.