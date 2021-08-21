Cyber crime cops alert public against fake ‘D-Mart’ offer

Hyderabad: Since COVID-19 pandemic has emerged the Cyber ​​scams have increased significantly and the online fraudsters taking a toll on the innocent public.

The cheaters are targetting public in the name of fake apps and cloned websites.

Now a days WhatsApp too has been witnessing a influx of links to fake websites.

This time, cybercriminals are down on retail supermarket giant D-Mart.

A link has been circulating on social media claiming that Demart Supermarket is celebrating its 20th anniversary and distributing gifts for free. The Economic Offenses Wing Cyberabad tweeted in its tweet to be careful about this link.

When clicked on a fake link, people are redirected to a third party website with a spin wheel. You have about Rs. Asks to spin the spin wheel to win up to 10,000 gift cards.

As soon as you spin the wheel another link with the ‘Free Gift’ opens. Hyderabad police have warned that cyber criminals are stealing money from people’s bank accounts if they open the links.