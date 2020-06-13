Cyber crime police arrest man for abusing KCR on social media

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths have arrested Cyber offender Chinnam Balachander for allegedly posting highly derogatory and objectionable comments on Facebook defaming Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao and also other leaders of TRS party.

The accused is the member of Facebook account “Spirit of Telangana” and he uploaded defamatory images and comments against the KCR and other leaders.

In the process he downloaded some images of Chief Minster and some of the TRS leaders and edited them with abusive and most derogatory comments and posted them on an fb page “Spirit of Telangana” with an intention to defame them.

Basing on the technical evidences the cyber offender was arrested and was produced before the court. The police have also seized Samsung smart mobile phone and other incriminating material from his possession.

