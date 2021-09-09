Cyber crime police takes Teenmar Mallanna into 1 day custody

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 9th September 2021 8:50 pm IST
No plans to float political party, says Teenmaar Mallanna
C. Naveen is popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Cyber crime police today took Journalist and activist Teenmar Mallanna into custody in Astrologer Laxmikantha Sarma threatening case. A case was filed against Mallanna with the Cyber Crime police in the past .

The police took Mallanna into custody after local court granted a day long custody of the YouTube anchor.

Mallanna was interrogated by Tirumalagiri , Chilkalguda, task force and crime branch police so far for a period of four days . He underwent tests at Gandhi Hospital after conclusion of his custody .

MS Education Academy

He was sent to Chanchalguda prison amid tight security in Tuesday.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button