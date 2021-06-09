Cyber fraudsters create fake Facebook account of TS Advocate General

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters have created a fake Facebook account of Advocate General Telangana High court.

A case has been registered by the cyber crimes police in Hyderabad. Advocate General B. Shiva Prasad on Wednesday has filed a complaint with the police alleging that some unknown miscreants have created a facebook ID using his name.

He said that many celebrities were making friend requests and messages from this fake account. The AG asked the police to immediately remove the fake account in his name and take action against those responsible.