Cyber fraudsters create fake Facebook account of TS Advocate General

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 10th June 2021 12:29 am IST
File Photo: Telangana High Court Advocate General BS Prasad

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters have created a fake Facebook account of Advocate General Telangana High court.

A case has been registered by the cyber crimes police in Hyderabad. Advocate General B. Shiva Prasad on Wednesday has filed a complaint with the police alleging that some unknown miscreants have created a facebook ID using his name.

He said that many celebrities were making friend requests and messages from this fake account. The AG asked the police to immediately remove the fake account in his name and take action against those responsible.

