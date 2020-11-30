Cyber Monday offers cool discounts on electronics, phones on top

San Francisco, Nov 30 : After witnessing a massive spending during Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day in the US, the last day of the first holiday season sale called Cyber Monday was also set to break records in the pandemic where online shopping has been a blessing.

According to Adobe analysts, “Cyber Monday is likely to continue to be the biggest of them all, expected to bring in between $11.2 billion and $13 billion in e-commerce transactions”.

If you missed out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are here. You can expect to find countless money-saving offers from your favourite retailers across all categories from apparel to electronics to toys, reports Forbes.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 is officially on with new deals being announced daily.

Similarly, Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and others are offering attractive offers on electronics items.

The best deals on phones are on Android devices, including newer models from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Earlier, US consumers spent $9 billion online during the Black Friday sale, up by 21.6 per cent on a year ago.

Smartphones alone accounted for $3.6 billion in sales — up by 25.3 per cent over the last year as people stayed indoors during the pandemic.

Heavy discounts and aggressive promotions since early November succeeded in making consumers loosen their wallet strings earlier.

Statistics provided by Adobe Analytics showed that nearly 50 per cent of the online spending was on the purchase of smartphones, and retailers with curbside pickup service had a much higher conversion rate of traffic to their websites.

Earlier, American consumers’ online spending hit a record high of $5.1 billion on Thanksgiving Day with a year-on-year growth of 21.5 per cent.

