Cyberabad commissioner asks officers to clear pending cases in

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra today held a review meetin with officers of 15 police stations which have the highest pendency of cases that are under investigation. During a virtual review meeting, he asked officers to prepare a plan of action to liquidate the pending cases in a time bound manner.

Ravindra’s observation and virtual meeting with the officers came after a detailed analysis of crimes in the Cyberabad commissionerate. He reviewed the cases and status of investigation, and asked the officers to prepare a specific plan of action to liquidate the pendency in a time bound manner by pooling the available resources at all levels to meet the state’s level of standards.

The performance of each police station would be measured on a regular basis to improve the investigation standards in the commissionerate, said a press note from the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. It added that the expeditious investigation of cases is crucial in the criminal justice system.