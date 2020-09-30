Cyberabad commissioner holds webinar to keep eye on social networking sites

Hyderabad: Large scale efforts are on to keep strict eye on social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram etc and to stop irregularities in them. In order to stop use of fake profiles and accounts on such social networking sites, that are creating unrest in the society, Cyberabad commissioner conducted a webinar.

Besides Rachakonda police commissioner, Joint Commissioner Mohanti also attended the webinar. Authorities of social networking sites and key persons of the companies were invited for the webinar and the issues were discussed with them.

Police advised and instructed them to put a curb on wrong use of social media through fake profiles and accounts which sometimes are becoming the cause of panic in the society.

Source: Siasat news