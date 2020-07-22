Cyberabad CP warns against illegal slaughter of camels

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, today said that straight action will be taken against those who illegal transport and slaughter of camels in Cyberabad limits.

Cyberabad police keep a close watch on the person’s or traders who were engaged in illegal transportation and slaughtering of Camels and selling of camel meat.

The general public is hereby informed not to engage in transportation of camels, illegal slaughtering of camels and sale of camel meat in Cyberabad limits.

Any contravention of the above is publishable as per the provisions of the prevention of cruelty to Animals act, 1960, GHMC Act, 1955 and under section 429 of the Indian penal code which attracts imprisonment of upto 5 years or fine or both.

If any violations in this regard Dial 100 or whatsapp 9490617444. The complainants identity will not be revealed and kept confidential.