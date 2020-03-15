Cyberabad CP warns social media users to not spread false news

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Sunday issued an Advisory on spreading false news about deadly Corona virus pandemic. It said that All the Government Departments were taking all possible measures to isolate and stop the spread of Corona virus in the City. It urged the residents of its jurisdiction to not believe in any unverified news or message and Do not forward any false or unverified messages to anybody.

It said that Citizens should take adequate precautions as per the advisory of the health department for personal hygiene and not to be bothered about the happenings elsewhere. It said that If anybody was found spreading false or unverified news or message to create fear and panic in the society, legal action would be taken against them under section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005