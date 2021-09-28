Cyberabad police arrest auto driver involved in hit-and-run case

Hyderabad: The police arrested arrested a 22-year-old auto driver, Shaik Jahir, for his involvement in a road accident which resulted in the death of a person. The accused had hit a two-wheeler at Qutubullapur on May 29 after which a case was registered against him.

The Cyberabad police, in a press release on Tuesday stated that Jahir was accused of culpable homicide in the fatal road accident that occurred at noon on May 29, which took place near WIN palace function hall at Gajularamaram road in Qutbullapur Mandal of Medchal District.

Shaik Jahir drove his auto in a reckless manner in the opposite direction and hit a motorcycle from the front. As a result, the 21-year-old rider, Shaik Rizwan, who sustained injuries and his 40-year-old mother and pillion rider Nazima Begum succumbed to death.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Jeedimetla police station under section 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and section 196 of the MV Act. Consequently, on 27 September, the accused auto driver was arrested near Om Janda, Suraram colony bus stop at Quthbullapur in Karnataka and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Rash and reckless driving in opposite directions have been the major cause of road accidents and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. Hence, Cyberabad traffic police appeal public to introspect on this and drive carefully while in view of road safety.