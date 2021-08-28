Cyberabad police arrest man for matrimonial fraud

Hyderabad: A scamster was arrested by the Cyberabad police for allegedly deceiving women through matrimonial websites.

The accused, Bala Vamsi Krishna, according to the Cyberabad police, is addicted to horse race betting. After he lost his IT job and got divorced, in order to meet his financial needs, the accused posted his original profile on a matrimony website to lure and cheat women in 2020.



The 35-year-old had earlier cheated four victims by claiming to be an NRI groom and collected lakhs of rupees from them over “visa processing charges”. Subsequently, he was arrested by the Nampally police and later released on bail.

The police stated that he thought he was arrested because he posted his original details on the matrimony website.

Later, in April 2021, he posted fake profiles on matrimonial websites as Sai Pranav of Hyderabad. The accused then found his victim, contacted her over the phone, and promised to take her to America after marriage.

Later, after acquiring the documents of the victim as well as an amount of Rs. 90,000, then took her Yono SBI internet banking credentials and he verified her loan eligibility. He found out a pre-approved loan of eight lakh in her name.

Immediately, the accused processed it to credit in her SBI account and transferred the amount to his bank accounts. After that, according to the police, Vamsi changed his phone number and vanished.

After collecting all the technical evidence and analyzing data, the accused was arrested on August 27 and produced before the court and send to judicial custody.

Two mobile phones, three bank checkbooks, one ATM card, a passbook, and cash worth Rs 3,20,000 was seized from Vamsi.