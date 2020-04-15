Cyberabad police asks companies to take care of migrant workers

Hyderabad: With the lock down in the country being extended up to May 3, a large number of people, mostly migrant workers from neighbouring states have been found to be trying to return to their homes by walking. Many of them are carrying children and luggage also and are seen walking on the highways, which is highly risky.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V.C.Sajjanar said there is high possibility that these workers and their families becoming victims of road accidents or they may suffer due to dehydration and other health issues.

“The administration is making all necessary arrangements to provide them food and shelter for their safe stay during the lockdown period. However, due to various misgivings about the lockdown, the people are deciding to take up this herculean task of returning to their faraway native places by walking,” Sajjanar said.

He urged people including migrant workers to not to have any misgivings about the lockdown and to stay wherever they are and seek help of the administration or police for any issues of food and shelter.

“As it is known, entire country is under lockdown and even at their native places, the lockdown is in enforcement and they need to stay indoors there too,” the commissioner said. In this background, all the companies including construction company managements and labour supervisors were instructed to counsel their migrant workers and take care of their stay.

“Legal action will be taken against the management of the companies concerned and the labour supervisors for abetting the violation of lockdown orders,” he said in a press release here.

