No new year parties in Hyderabad, says police commissioner

Hyderabad: Amid scare of newly traced COVID-19 strain, the Cyberabad Police have prohibited parties on New Year eve on December 31 this year.

Police Commissioner Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said that the police has not accorded permission for events and new year parties.

Adressing a press conference Sajjanar said “ We have prohibited all the gatherings in gated communities, hotels, resorts, farm houses, play grounds, stadiums or anywhere on December 31.

Only the regular activity at the restaurants, hotels, pubs will be allowed under covid protocol norms. Cases would be booked and legal action initiated if anyone was found organising any event on December 31.

The Commissioner also said that the Cyberabad Police will be conducting special drunk and driving checks and book cases during the December 31 night.