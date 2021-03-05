Cyberabad police bust gold racket; four held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested four conmen for cheating people on the pretext of providing gold at a cheaper price.

According to the police, the accused identified as Syed Dasthagiri Ahmed (65), Shaik Hafeez (46), Ali Akber (50) and Mirza Abbas (46) were arrested while their accomplice Abdul Faheem (48) is absconding.

A complaint was lodged by one of the victims, Mubeen against Mirza Abbas and Ali Akber which stated that the two claimed to sell gold biscuits at a cheaper price.

The police seized 5.85 kg Brass biscuits having a gold coating (11 pieces) and Rs. 8,00,000/- cash from them.

Upon questioning, the police learnt that it all started when Sajjad’s mother claimed that she would get dreams about some hidden wealth in the house, which, if not recovered, will lead to her death.

In the process of finding the hidden gold, the family lost money and nothing valuable was found upon searching.

As a result, Sajjad with few other accused, got into cheating others in the pretext of providing gold at a cheaper price.



