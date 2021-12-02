Cyberabad police busts fake SBI call center, 14 arrested

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have busted fake SBI call center and arrested 14 fraudsters. The police have seized 30 cell phones, 3 laptops, car and a bike from the possession of the accused.

Police Commissioner Cyberabad Stephen Ravindra said that the gang members had set up two fake call centers in the name of SBI Dhani Bazar , The Loan India and Loan Bazar and cheated scores of people of the country to the tune of hundreds of crores. He said that the gang members used a spoofing app to make their victims believe that they were calling from SBI’s genuine customer care Center.

He said that the first gang had set up a fake call center at Uttam Nagar of Delhi and added that the gang members had made 33000 calls in a span of one year. He said that a total of 209 cases were booked against the gang members across the country. He said that the accused had gathered the data of the SBI customers from its agents and cheated them.

He said that the second gang had cheated the victims by promising to grant loans through their loan apps. He said that one Abhishek Misra was the main kingpin of the gang . He said that the gang used to father personal and bank details of the victims through their fake website in order to cheat them. He also said that the gang used to collect exorbitant money in the name of processing of the loans.