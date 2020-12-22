Cyberabad police Commissioner Sajjanar slams Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar today slammed BJP MLA from the city T. Raja Singh and other saffron party leaders for always making baseless allegations against the DGP and the police of the state. He also said that it has become very common for Raja Singh to level allegations against their department.

Addressing media persons in the city, he failed the statement of Raja Singh that the state police were bowing before the ruling TRS party leaders. Making it very clear that the BJP leaders are making unnecessary allegations against the police, He warned the BJP MLA and his party leaders that they would file cases against them if they continued their rant against them. Sajjanar also said that they would also legally proceed against Raja Singh.

Replying to a question on the issue of instant loans by unknown and illegal apps , Sajjanar said that they had brought the issue to the notice of RBI. He said that they had received several complaints on the issue and added that the illegal apps were lending loans to gullible customers in the name of cash Mama, Dhanadhan and loan zone .

He said that they had ide tied two companies in Raidurgam and six persons who are running these apps. He said that the managements of the apps had recruited 110 tele-callers to attract the customers. He said that they had also seized ₹1.52 crore cash,22 laptops and 18 bank accounts