Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar takes vaccine jab

Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad took covid 19 Vaccine Jab along with other frontline officers at Primary Health Centre. The first shot of COVAXIN was given to the Cyberabad commissioner.

Addressing the frontline officers of Cyberabad Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS said, “I would like to congratulate each and every frontline worker who has been risking their lives to keep people safe. And I would also like to extend my special compliments to Bharat Biotech for coming up with the vaccine within a span of less than one year with the efforts they have put in. I am sure the day is not far when we shall overcome the pandemic menace.”In the coming three days as many as 7,000 Cyberabad police frontline workers would get vaccinated. VC Sajjanar, IPS urged the people to come forward and make this vaccination drive a successful one as the made in India vaccines are safe.

Source: INN