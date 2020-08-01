Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, SCSC launches ‘Sanghamitra’

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council) together Launched “Sanghamitra’, a community outreach program here in the city on Saturday

The virtual launch was followed by a webinar which was attended by well over 1000 attendees from different residential communities.V.C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman SCSC; Amala Akkineni, Animal Welfare Activist; Namrata Shirodkar, Former Model and Actress; Vanita Datla, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Elico Ltd; C. Anasuya, DCP-Women, Child Safety, Cyberabad Police; Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC and Pratyusha Sharma, Jt. Secretary, Women’s Forum, SCSC graces the launch and answered to the questions of the attendees.

‘Sangamitra, as names suggests is a trusted friend and guide for safer communities, informed V. C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.Due to work from home some women who are working from their respective homes are subjected to domestic abuse, cyber frauds etc . The main objective of this initiative is to help women who are in need of any support from the available ecosystem.

We will train men and women to be Sanghamitras, who in turn will help women in unhappiness situations. The training will commence from August 22, Sajjanar shared.

Chief Guest Amala Akkineni said that she was touched by the initiative which she termed as need of the hour. Sanghamitra is a very significant initiative that women in distress will certainly look up to for help, she added.

Special guest Vanita Datla said Work From Home forced families to cook up within four walls. What happens within the four walls may not always fall in the preview of the police. Sanghamitra can really be a great help to many. As parents we must certainly teach both girls and boys to respect women. And we must start this from early childhood, May be from Kindergarden level and create in developing healthy communities and nation building. Though this initiative is aimed at IT and IT Corridor, I was told that it would be extended to other sectors as well, she shared.