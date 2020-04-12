Cyberabad police donate blood for Thalassemia patients

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police along with other volunteers today donated blood at the Red Cross Society in Vidyanagar. AR Staff and SCSC volunteers donated a total of 117 units of blood. Each person donated 300 ml quantity of blood.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar was also among those who donated the blood. Speaking on the occasion the CP said that the blood donation drive was taken up in a bid to help Thalassemia patients.

“Usually patients suffering from Thalassemia require blood transfusion twice a month. Following a call by voluntary organizations we have come forward and will continue to do our efforts” said Sajjanar.

Cyberabad police along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) had volunteered to organize the blood camp.

The Cyberabad Police also requested citizens who intend to donate blood to contact COVID Control Room numbers – 9490617440 or 9490617431 and register their name. It said that a police vehicle will pick up the donor from his home and take him to a designated center.

SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula appreciated all the SCSC Volunteers and Cyberabad Police Staff who came forward to donate blood at short notice. He assured all help and support to Red Cross Society from SCSC & IT Industry.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.