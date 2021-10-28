Cyberabad police forms new cell to curb drugs in city, more peddlers arrested

Hyderabad: Following instructions from the state government to the police to have ‘zero tolerance towards drug abuse and peddlers’, Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Thursday formed a Special ‘NDPS Enforcement cell’ which will focus on strategies and steps to be followed to eradicate drugs.

The NDPS Enforcement Cell will be led by Cyberabad inspector Srinivas with a dedicated team that works under the supervision of DCP (crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini. The Narcotics Control Cell will mainly focus on having preventive strategies, identification of hotspots where Ganja and other drugs are being sold or peddled from, and taking action accordingly, said a press note on Thursday.

The cell will also take up programs seeking the support of all the communities in rural as well as urban areas by community policing and stopping the cultivation of Ganja. The program has also been asked to inform the police regarding information related to drug suppliers through ‘Dial 100’ or through the Cyberabad Narcotics Control Cell 79011 05423. Identity will be kept confidential, the press release added.

The Hyderabad police have amplified an anti-drug drive recently. On Wednesday alone, the Cyberabad police arrested 17 people in one day, while the south zone task force along with the Kamatipura police in Hyderabad arresting three people in a separate case on Thursday.

As part of the anti-drug drive, the Cyberabad police has been conducting raids on a daily basis, wherein on Wednesday, as many as 10 cases were registered at the police station and 11 Kgs of ganja were seized. Further, 23 e-petition cases were also registered.

In the Kamatipura case, three people who were selling NITRAVET and ALPRACARD Tablets without valid receipts to needy customers at higher rates were arrested by the Hyderabad police. A total of 405 NITRAVET & ALPRACARD tablets were seized and the arrested people were identified as Syed Masood Ali (40), Syed Mohammed (41), Arun Karwa (35).

The main accused Syed Massod Ali is a pharmacy owner, who owns City Medical and General Store at Chandulal Baradari at Kamatipura, and is “well versed with the use and demand of Nitravet tablets”, said a press note from the Hyderabad police. He got in touch with Syed Mohammed, who owns of AH Medical hall at Kalapather and Arun Karwa owner of Descent Pharma at Shalibanda.

They discussed the matter regarding the procurement and sale of NITRAVET qand ALPRACARD tablets, to procure those illegally, to which all three of them agreed. The offenders were nabbed by the Kamatipura and south zone task force teams at Charminar as they were delivering the tablets to a customer.