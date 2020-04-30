Cyberabad police help woman perform husband’s last rites

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police, who have been enforcing strict lockdown in the state, have shown to the world the humanitarian side of them, the RC Puram police of Cyberabad police commissionerate on Wednesday came to the aid of women who were found on the road with the dead body of her husband and unable to perform his final last rites.

According to police officials, a 32-year-old Fathima, and her husband were the natives of Koyalakondla of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, later on, they moved to Hyderabad due to family issues and was staying at RC Puram.

During the stay in the city, the couple was blessed with two children and reportedly, Raghavendra got addicted to drinking, and in due course of time, due to which his health started declining. He was admitted to a hospital at Pathancheru, where he after developing complications of epilepsy passed away.

After the death of Raghavendra Fathima got in touch with his family members, where she was rebuked, and asked to conduct the funeral at her own risk.

Helpless Fathima, not knowing what to do, she walked into the local police station with the hope she might assistance for the same. Moved by the plight of the woman assistance Koteswar Rao SI, Gal reddy constables managed to speak to the parents of deceased over a phone call he along with others counseled both the families.

Koteswar Rao SI helped the women by giving Rs. 10,000 ensured the body reaches safely to their native village and also managed to conduct funerals as accepted.

