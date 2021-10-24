Cyberabad Police launch cyber crime awareness campaign

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police here on Sunday conducted a cyber crime awareness campaign at various educational and professional institutions.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the people of Telangana have constantly fallen prey to cybercrimes in the year 2020, the state contributed to 10 percent of cybercrimes nationwide. The cybercrime police displayed various types of cybercrimes through memes and posters, said a statement from the Cyberabad police.

The awareness programs have been conducted in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, as part of the exercise interviews with investigating officers have also been conducted, which were essential for making people aware of the challenges related to cybercrime. The Cyberabad police have been conducting at least 70 awareness programs per month.

The Cyberabad crime police helpline number has also been circulated to every nook and corner of the state as well. In spite of heavy losses in cyber frauds that occurred in Cyberabad limits, immediate reporting by cyber crime victims through the helpline members has led to the freezing of Rs 55,64,301 in the accounts of fraudsters, which will eventually be refunded to victims, stated the police..