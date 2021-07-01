Cyberabad police launch Operation Muskaan-VII to stop child labour

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Wednesday launched the ‘Operation Muskaan-VII’, whose purpose is to give a shelter to the homeless kids and trace missing and destitute children, to reunite them with their parents.

Cyberabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar told the media that the police had formed special teams which include a sub inspector, a woman constable and two male constables.

Launching the campaign poster, the commissioner said, “A total of seven teams are being formed to identify and rescue children trapped in trafficking. We will be using the facial recognition software ‘Darpan’ to help the children unite with the parents if they run away or were separated due to some specific reasons.”

“The police have identified clusters where children were found forced into labour work in previous years. Our teams along with other departments will coordinate the rescue and rehabilitation to bring these children to safety,” Sajjanar concluded.

@CYBTRAFFIC DCP Sri Vijay Kumar IPS held a coordination meeting on the launch of #Operation #Muskaan-VII from July 1st to trace & rescue missing children and child labourers also to restore them to their parents and family members, Rehabilitation center's & rescue homes. pic.twitter.com/jU0j6wRr20 — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) June 30, 2021

C Anasuya, DCP (Women and Child Welfare) Cyberabad will be supervising these operations of the teams as part of Operation Muskaan VII, which will continue till the end of July.