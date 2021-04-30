Cyberabad police launches online portal for COVID related info

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) with the Cyberabad police has launched an online portal for people to have easy access to relevant and verified information related to all COVID-19 queries and services.

During the pandemic, many people have fallen prey to fake news and misinformation leading to panic. Hence having the right information about things related to COVID-19 is very important.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today, VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad said though there is information available across social media platforms such as what’s app and other different sources is not validated and nobody knows about their authenticity. The overload of information is creating confusion.

Cyberabad Police & SCSC felt there is a need for a curated and verified, one single source ready reckoned or platform to offer accurate information to the public and especially those in need of it especially in a crisis or emergency, it will be of great help.

The key feature is Suppliers or Service Providers can also register through a portal validated by SCSC.

The portal has four categories such as: Critical Care services, Self Care Services, Preventive Care Services and Latest Information

The Critical Care Services include: Ambulance services; Oxygen suppliers; Hospitals and Beds; Plasma support; Blood Banks and Cremation Services

The Self-care services include: Isolation centers and Home quarantine support; Doctors on Call; Diagnostic Centers; Pharmacies; Food Services

The Preventive Care Services include: Psychologists / Counselors Support; Vaccination centers; PPE suppliers; Sanitization services

Then Latest Information includes: COVID-19 Bulletins; Key Contacts and Information; Network Groups