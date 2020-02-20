Cyberabad police launches She Safe App

Bharani, Anasuya, Swati Lakra, Dr Tessy Thomas, Saipallavi, Pratyusha, Anupama and VC Sajjanar at She M Power women's conclave on Thursday at HICC.

Hyderabad: She M Power, a full day Women’s Conclave and Awards 2020 held in the city at HICC today.

The theme of the Conclave informed is ‘She M Power’ focusing on Respect-Reach-Rise, infomred Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC(Society for Cyberabad Security Council) .

Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO was the chief guest and inaugurated the conclave.

Addressing the 1200 plus gathering, Dr Tessy Thomas saluted SCSC for conceiving the conclave which is in its second year. I have been part of this city for 33years and moved to Bangalore recently. I can feel the difference in how Hyderabad provides safe culture to women.

Though women are 50% in the population, it is even more in some countries, but, unfortunately, they hold just 1% of the world’s property. Women perform far better than their counterparts. Still, equality is a distant dream she said

Men and women must be equal partners both at work and home, she added.

Unfortunately, women have challenges to manage the way an artist in the circus has to manage a single wheel bicycle, she observed.

Women have many qualities unique to them such as multi-tasking, perseverance, dedication, creativity, passion, emotional intelligence, etc. So they must be encouraged she added.

Referring to what Swati Lakra, IG(Law and Order) & Incharge, Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police said earlier, Dr Tessy Thomas observed that punishing offenders, violators of the law is not the solution. We need to correct them. Ensure change in their behavior and mindset, the top Space Scientist added.

Dr Tessy told the women in the gathering to take challenges as opportunities. She told them to learn from criticism. Take criticism into your stride and develop, improve your performance, said she.

Sai Pallavi, Film Actress who delivered a Special Address told Mothers to teach their boys to treat women on the street with the same respect that they treat their lady family members at home. She thanked the police for ensuring protection to women.

DCP Anasuya said Police are particular about the safety of women. She highlighted the details of various initiatives and the results of those initiatives. Rajesh, Safe City Consultant briefed the gathering more details about Safe City Project.

Mr.VC Sajjanar, IPS Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad addressing the audience at She M Power Womens conclave.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, and Chairman of SCSC shared that SCSC is a unique organisation unlike in any other city. The city boasts of over six lakh CCTV, Surveillance TVs already installed as an effective surveillance mechanism. It is almost 52% of the total CCTVs in the country. It is a toll Order and a unique distinction the city holds, he shared.

Swati Lakra, IG & In-Charge, Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police said we as police force do the best that is possible for providing protection to women. We need support from men too for effective policing. Technology has a greater role to play on women’s protection, she stated

“She M Power Awards” were presented for the first time. As part of the annual recognition for champions in the cause of Women’s Safety & empowerment, SCSC presented these awards.

Women Safety & empowerment, awards were given away in the following three categories:

1. SheMpower – Best Male Ally;

2. Safe workplace award – Best practices employed on women safety and

3. Safe workplace award – Best practices to strengthen the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace shared Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary (Women’s Forum).

Jagityal and Suryapet Districts and Nizamabad Commissionerate She Teams were given away the awards.

Gayatri Athreyan of Wipro; Shiva Kardi of Infosys; Giwthami of Cyient were recognised with awards as the Best Margadarshaks

Jitender Bahri of Intellect Design Arena; Anjanisatish Burla of Tata Consultancy were adjudged as the Best Male Ally Awardees and Ryan, Tata Consultancy Services were given away awards for Best Practices for women safety. Infosys, Raheja Corp, was chosen for Best Practices ICC(Internal Complaints Committee).

Commissioner’s Award was presented to Cognizant Technology Services, Hyderabad. It was chosen for Commissioners award for significant contribution in volunteering towards the safety of Cyberabad, women safety practices, leadership sponsorship and participation in all events of SCSC

Uma Sameera V of 3 AMIGOS Entertainment and Ajit Nair of TCS awarded for Best Short Films.

“She Safe App” was unveiled at the Conclave. Bharani Aroll, Vice Chairman of SCSC introduced Shalini, Sripradha, Sumana Sunkara, Amit Mulay, Pallav and Mamta Vegunta who have contributed to the development of the App. Bharani Aroll explained the importance of the app. It brings all SCSC initiatives together he explained.

Dr.Seema Rao Indias 1st Women Commando Trainer seen addressing the-gathering-at-She-M-Power-Womens-Conclave

Later, addressing a session Dr Seema Rao, India’s First Woman Commando Trainer said there is a warrior in every one of us.

For achieving anything in life both wife and husband need each other’s support. My husband is more than a husband. He is my life partner. I always chose not to do easy things but preferred doing difficult things in life she shared. She narrated her life journey and inspired the audience.

Over, 1200 participants including few police officials from across Telangana & other states participated in it.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary; Ms. Shailee Basnet, Mountaineer; SS Rajamouli, the Bahubali fame Director; Seema Rao, Women Commando Trainer; Deepa Karan; Dr. R. S. Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS; Dr. Ranajana Kumari, MD, Centre for Social Research; Sunita Krishnan, Social Activist; Prashanth Nadella, Vice President & Centre Head, Cognizant Hyderabad; Meghana Gundlapalli, Rhythmic Gymnast; Sailjaa Kiran, MD, Margadarsi Chit Funds among many others spoke at the Conclave

Ms. Pratyusha Sharma, Leader-Women’s Forum & Jt Secretary, SCSC; Mr. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC; Ms. Anasuya, DCP Woman & Child Safety & SHE Teams & Convener Women’s Forum; Mr. V. C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad & Chairman SCSC; Bharani Aroll, Vice Chairman, SCSC and other participated.

