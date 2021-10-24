Cyberabad police release traffic advisory ahead of TRS plenary

By Mohammed Baleegh|   Updated: 24th October 2021 3:31 pm IST
Heartwarming! Traffic constable offers his lunch box to children on street

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi plenary on October 25, the Cyberbad police have released an advisory.

As per the advisory, the commuters are requested to take alternative routes since a number of dignitaries from across the state are expected to attend the meeting. Traffic from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion at COD(Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- Ikea – Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

The commuters moving from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec city, Cyber Towers or Jubilee Hills are supposed to go through Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

MS Education Academy

Similarly the traffic from RC Puram and Chandanagar areas commuting to Madhapur, Gachibowli areas is supposed to go through BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road. The movement of heavy vehicles will be monitored by Madhapur Zone for smooth movement of traffic during the daytime, said the advisory.

Hence, all the concerned stakeholders and commuters are requested to follow the above advisory and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button