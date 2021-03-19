Traffic diversions at Narsingi from March 20 by Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Ahead of infrastructure works to be taken up at Narsingi village, Gandipet, the Cyberabad traffic police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the work for integrated development of the Kokapet Layout by the HMDA.

The development plan includes construction of Trumpet and Interchange at Narsingi village, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District from March 20.

To make sure there is no inconvenience during the process, certain traffic diversions have been made. The vehicles (HMVs) coming from Kollur towards Kokapet Rotary on ORR service road, will be diverted at Vattinagulapally (VUP) vehicular under pass to other side of the ORR service road.

The LMVs coming from Kollur towards kokapet rotary on ORR service road will be diverted at low level VUP near work place to other side of the ORR service road.

The vehicles coming from Kokapet rotary towards Vattinagulapally on service road will be diverted at Stone Life junction towards Anvaya Convention road. The Cyberabad police has requested the public to co-operate with the traffic police to avoid any hindrance or inconvenience.