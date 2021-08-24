Cyberabad police return Rs 1.10 crore worth stolen property to people

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police today, held a ‘Stolen property release mela,’ wherein properties recovered from offenders by the cops were handed back to the victims, following due procedure of law. The police estimated the stolen property to be approximately worth Rs 1.10 crore.

According to the police, properties including gold and silver ornaments, vehicles, and cash which were lost due to either theft, robbery, burglary, or attention diversion. Whatever was recovered, was returned back to their rightful owners.

The Cyberabad police stated in a press release that victims of the property offenses from all over the commissionerate were present at the event. It added that they have detected many property offense cases in this year. However, with sustained efforts of all wings of the commissionerate, the offenders were arrested, and the stolen properties were recovered from the custody of the offenders.

The police added that it have been making genuine and dedicated efforts in tracing criminals, apprehending them, and recovering the stolen properties using all possible technologies.

The properties handed back to citizens were: 79.55 tolas gold, 915 .00 tolas silver, Rs. 26.79 lakh recovered in four cases, and 63 vehicles were recovered in 63 cases. The stolen goods also included 39 mobile phones recovered in 29 cases and 12 other properties recovered in 12 other cases, the police stated.

The Cyberabad police said that it is also developing a mechanism to detect property offense cases, recovery of properties to the respective victims and a way to also help them in courts to get their property released as per law without any inconvenience.