Cyberabad police successfully shift hardware of 6.5 lakh IT employees to homes

Hyderabad: Facilitating easy work from home option for the IT employees, Cyberabad police in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) took up a one-of-its-kind effort to shift the necessary hardware to the employees’ homes, thus ensuring that business continues uninterrupted.

“Their home offices were set up within a week. No other city in the country can boast of such smooth transition,” said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, while addressing an annual press conference here in the city at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate office on Tuesday.

SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council), the collaborative body between IT Industry and Cyberabad Police earned national recognition for its initiatives impacting the society at large said Sajjanar. The Commissioner is also a Chairman of SCSC.

SCSC provided services during the pandemic, Sajjanar said and added, “It not only served its industry but also other industries, including the public at large. It coordinated with Government bodies, industry heads and ensured business continuity.”

Releasing its annual report, Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC said, the model between the IT Industry and Police is very unique, both these organizations have been collaborating and working in unison for a common goal for the past 14 years he added.

“IT Industry and Police collaboration is not seen anywhere in the country,” he said. It was only this year Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissionerates have set up similar collaborations.

SCSC which has been primarily collaborating with IT Industry and Police has now expanded its reach to five other verticals such as Pharma, Manufacturing, Infra Developers, Health Care and Hotels, Conventions and Education sectors.