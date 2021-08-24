Cyberabad police to auction 810 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police here is readying to auction-off 810 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes which are lying at the Moinabad police station ground. Those among the public who have any objection or ownership interest in any of the said vehicles can file can application for the same, said the cops.

According to the Cyberabad police, It has been proposed to dispose-off these 810 vehicles through a public auction under section 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, r/w Sec.40 of Hyderabad City Police Act. Any objection from the public must be filed within a period of 15 days from the date of notification, failing which the said vehicles will be auctioned-off.

The particulars of vehicles are available with G. Venkata Swamy, CAR, Cyberabad. He can be reached on 9491039164. The public can also check Cyberabad police’s website www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in for more details.

Earlier also the Hyderabad police had held a similar auction for the scores of vehicles that were abandoned in its grounds in the city. In 2020 the police had said that about 2000 such vehicles would be sold in an auction. The police is empowered to dispose-off vehicles which have been impounded either due to being involved in crimes.