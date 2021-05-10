Cyberabad police to help children of COVID-19 victims: CP Sajjanar

The police set up a special helpline number for the children and urged the parents to call up on 040-45811215 for any help

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 10th May 2021 7:37 pm IST
Police Commissioner Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have come with an good Samaritan gesture by extending support to the children of Covid 19 victims. Speaking to media persons, Police Commissioner Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said that they were providing shelter to the children if their parents becoming the victims of the virus.

He said that they were transforming day care Centers into child care Center for taking of the children. He said that the parents could keep their children till they test negative to the virus.

He said that they were taking all steps in the child care Centers for the prevention of the virus. The CP said that they had also set up a special helpline number for the children and urged the parents to call up on 040-45811215 for any help.

