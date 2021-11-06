Cyberabad police to intensify action against eve-teasers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has decided to intensify its efforts against eve-teasing. It is going to take strict actions against offenders.

The authorities will now maintain a rowdy sheet against repeat offenders involved in eve-teasing cases. The creation and maintenance of a database for such offences is also being planned.

As per the instructions from Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendrav, the Women and Children safety wing is planning to crackdown against those who indulge in eve-teasing. Although the SHE teams have been working closely with counselling experts to counsel the offenders in the presence of their families, the commissioner felt that there is a need to intensify the efforts.

C Anasuya, the DCP of Women and Child safety wing and the in-charge of the SHE teams stated, “several women safety measures were being planned to ensure women live and travel in a safer atmosphere. There are 11 She Teams functional across the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.” reported Telangana Today.

The Women and Child Safety wing has been identifying the new hotspots for eve-teasing and taking necessary actions to prevent such incidents. Anasuya further stated that, based on the complaints from women, new hotspots will be marked and necessary action will be taken. It is a continuous process and we will ensure that the eve-teasers do not escape.