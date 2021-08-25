Cyberabad police to organise short film contest on road safety

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police in collaboration with the traffic police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council announced its third short film contest on the theme of ”Road Safety and Us” on Wednesday.

The trio has invited entries from interested candidates to aid in promoting road values. The contest is also being organized in collaboration with ‘START Help Foundation’ to create awareness on road safety.

According to the police, the prize money for the top three winners would be Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively. The rules of the contest stipulate that the length of the video must be anywhere between 60 and 120 seconds, including the credit lines.

The videos can be made in either Telugu, Hindi, or English. The dialogues, if any are included at all, must have English titles, irrespective of the language. The participants may submit the compressed video as an entry, but once the entry wins the prize, the film of the highest quality must be provided, in the aspect ratio of 1920×1080. The last date to submit the entries along with the indemnity form is August 31.