Cyberabad police to take stern action against lockdown violators: Commissioner Sajjanar

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 12th June 2021 12:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has said strict action will be taken against the people who come out of their homes after 6pm unnecessarily. The Commissioner appealed to the public to co-operate with the police department in successful implementation of the lockdown.

After the extension of relaxation hours, the commissioner has inspected several areas which falls under his commissionerate i.e Hitec City, Cyber Towers, Kukatpally, JNTU check post, Y Junction, Balanagar and Sanathnagar.

He further said that any unnecessary activity will not be entertained between 6 pm in the evening and 6 am in the morning and the violators will be dealt with strict action.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button