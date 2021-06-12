Cyberabad police to take stern action against lockdown violators: Commissioner Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has said strict action will be taken against the people who come out of their homes after 6pm unnecessarily. The Commissioner appealed to the public to co-operate with the police department in successful implementation of the lockdown.

After the extension of relaxation hours, the commissioner has inspected several areas which falls under his commissionerate i.e Hitec City, Cyber Towers, Kukatpally, JNTU check post, Y Junction, Balanagar and Sanathnagar.

He further said that any unnecessary activity will not be entertained between 6 pm in the evening and 6 am in the morning and the violators will be dealt with strict action.