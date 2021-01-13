Cyberabad Traffic cops nab 177 drunken drivers

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 13th January 2021 8:20 pm IST

Hyderabad: Drive against Drunken driving is continued by Cyberabad Traffic Police on January 12 of this month. As many as 177 (Drunken Driving) DD cases were booked against 137 bikers, 9 auto rikshaw and 31 car drivers.

In a statement, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) said that all the accused All the accused would be produced before the court in due time and added that the driving licences ( DLs) of the accused would be seized and forwarded to RTOs concerned for suspension as per law.

The CTP urged the citizens to arrange alternative transport facilities for themselves when their travel is inevitable after they get drunk

