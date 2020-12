Amethi: A 50-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a motorcycle in Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in Warisganj in the Jagdishpur police station area.

Jagdishpur police station SHO Rajesh Singh Shyam Lal (50), a resident of Shukulbazar of Amethi, was returning home Sunday evening when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Lal was seriously injured and was rushed to the community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

