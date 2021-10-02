Cyclone Gulab: Bangladeshi Imam swims to flooded Mosque everyday

Hyderabad: A young Imam in the Sathkira region of Bangladesh has been swimming to his Masjid every day since the last two weeks after it got flooded after Gulab cyclone hit parts of the south-Asian country.

Hafiz Moinul Islam, the Imam of the Masjid said that after the Masjid got flooded there was no other way to get to it and it had become unreachable. IlmFeed.com, a London based website said that the Masjid had become unreachable until Imam Hafiz Moinul Islam had arrived.

He told the website that he was worried about the Masjid being left without worship.

The young Imam, reportedly goes to the Masjid by boat and swims when the boat is not available. He said that he is doing this to make sure that the call to prayer, the azaan and salah took place. Salah is the obligatory prayer that Muslims perform five times a day.

Imam hafiz Moinul Islam told ilmfeed.com that the Masjid was flooded two Fridays ago, and that he has been doing this since then. ”As this is a masjid I cannot abandon it, so up to this day I have called azan and offered prayers there for the sake of Allah,” the Imam remarked.

Sometimes, he said that one or two worshippers come to pray there, however, four out of five times he prays all alone.