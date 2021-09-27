Cyclone Gulab: Naidu asks TDP workers to help people in flood affected areas of AP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on party workers to undertake relief work in flood hit areas and also urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state, which has been hit by cyclone Gulab.

On Monday, Naidu emphasized on the need for immediate relief for flood-affected people in Andhra Pradesh. The former chief minister, in a statement to the media said, “North Andhra and many places in South Coastal districts were inundated with rain waters. Thousands of people are rendered homeless. Heavy rains were still lashing some areas. Crops in areas closer to the coastline were damaged due to strong, gusty winds under the influence of the cyclone.”

He called upon his party cadre and workers across the state to initiate relief work, to ensure the supply of essential commodities for the flood-affected people. The emphasis was laid on the rehabilitation of people, especially from the low-lying areas to safe locations.

The TDP chief stressed on the relief work saying, “Assistance should be extended to the cyclone-affected people in every possible manner”. Naidu also urged the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in AP to ensure safety measures and to keep a constant check on the weather.

“The government should remain alert and initiate timely measures in view of the damage caused by the Gulab cyclone. All required steps should be initiated to rescue the people residing in the low-lying areas in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Immediate measures should be taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of power. Advance steps should be taken to prevent losses and damage to the people,” Naidu added.