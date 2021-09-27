Cyclone Gulab: T’gana Assembly session adjourned for three days

Hyderabad: In wake of ‘Gulab’ cyclonic effect the ongoing Telangana Assembly session has been adjourned for 3 days.

According to the Secretary to State legislature, in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the state following the adverse impact of incessant downpour.

Upon request by the members of the Assembly with the Speaker to adjourn, the sitting of the ongoing session has been adjourned which is scheduled to meet on September 8. The session has adjourned for three days.

The members of the house have also apprised the Speaker that they have to take part in rescue and relief operations in their respective areas. However the assembly proceedings will commence from October 1.