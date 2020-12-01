Cyclone: IMD asks people of southern Kerala to remain vigilant

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-Cyclone watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts predicting that weather conditions there could intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in coming hours.
“Pre-Cyclone Watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at 2330 hrs of 30th Nov 2020 about 590kms ESE of Trincomalee(SL). To intensify further into a Deep Depression and subsequently into a Cyclonic Storm,” India Meteorological Department (IMD).
“The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7
kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 30th November 2020 over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 7.8° N and Long. 86.6°E, about 590 km east southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1000 km east of Kanniyakumari (India),” IMD said.
It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours, IMD said.
“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50N and 9.00N close to Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December. It is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Comorin area on 3rd December morning
and move westward towards south Tamilnadu coast,” IMD said.